An alleged underage drinking party near the village of Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 4, ended up being an expensive experience for three young adults and the alleged adult party host, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Citations issued in the aftermath of the party include fines that add up to more than $2,600.
Court records indicate three citations for underage alcohol consumption were filed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, all females, two of them from the Chetek area.
On Monday, Dec. 20, four more citations were handed out to a rural New Auburn man for hosting the party, court records added.
The individuals cited include the alleged underage drinkers: Brook A. Monnier, 18, 2078 Fifth Ave., and Alexis A. Hoffman, 17, 835 25 1/16th St., both of Chetek; and Ashlynn M. Norton, 19, of Siren. Each was fined $263.50.
The alleged party host was identified as Lucas R. Tio, 22, 10456 270th Ave., New Auburn. He was issued four citations, each carrying a fine of $452.50, or $1,810 in all.
According to Barron County dispatch logs, it was just after 8 p.m. Dec. 4 when a deputy reported “juveniles drinking at a trailer house” at 583 22 ½ St.” The location is just south of County Hwy. I, town of Sioux Creek, southwest of Chetek.
