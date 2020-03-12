This article is free. Support local, quality journalism and click here to subscribe for complete online access and/or print delivery.
Only immediate family members of players will be allowed to attend the Cameron vs. Unity semifinal sectional game in Amery on Thursday evening, March 12.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association was limiting attendance to state tournament games, including semifinals, under guidance on mass gatherings from public health organizations and the World Health Organization. This applies to games scheduled for Thursday through Friday, March 12–14 and March 19–21.
The announcement comes after health organizations proclaimed coronavirus (COVID-19) had reached pandemic status. The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. This pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary, the WIAA said. Schools were being allotted a limited number of tickets to distribute.
Cameron Superintendent Joe Leschisin said that the 88 fan tickets allotted to the Cameron team would be provided to immediate family members of the players—parents, step-parents and siblings. Those family members would be contacted directly about claiming the tickets and put on a list.
Any left over tickets would not be issued to the public; there would not be a ticket lottery or drawing, Leschisin said. People should not show up at the gate and expect to get in unless they had been contacted by the district and added to the list.
Unity said it was implementing the same guidelines.
These rules will also apply to future games this winter season.
The game on March 12 will be streamed online for people to watch. It will also be broadcast on 99.1 FM WKFX.
Leschisin said no Cameron students had attended the Destination Imagination event in Osceola on Saturday, March 7, where a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus had attended.
Leschisin said the district was thoroughly cleaning the schools as a precaution, but there was no immediate risk to students at this time.
