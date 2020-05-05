Rena G. Gravunder, 80, New Auburn, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living, Bloomer.
She was born Oct. 31, 1939, in the Chippewa County Town of Sampson to Alvin and Iola (Loofboro) Ling. She attended school in New Auburn and married Delmar Gravunder on Aug. 18, 1956.
They later divorced and she married Raymond Komro on Oct. 17, 1998. He passed away Dec. 28, 1998.
Rena worked as a clerk for Loofboro Auction Service and as a cook at Pokonokah Hills Girl Scout Camp, New Auburn. She also worked at Jerome Foods and Head Start.
Rena’s hobbies included traveling, cooking, dancing, gardening and visiting with her family and friends. She had a special place in her heart for her Head Start kids.
Surviving are her ex-husband Delmar; children Victoria (Dennis) Kellen of New Auburn, Brenda (Paul) Carlson of New Auburn, Chris Gravunder of Bloomer and Dawn Gravunder of Bloomer; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister Wanda Cutsforth of New Auburn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rena was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, a sister Corrine Cutsforth, a granddaughter Denise Kellen, a brother-in-law Allan Cutsforth, and a niece Tammy Ringer.
Due to public health concerns, there will be no public services held at this time. Private burial will be held at New Auburn Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Rena’s online obituary and video montage at thompsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Bloomer Food Pantry in Rena’s name.
Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
