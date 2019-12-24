Barron County records
A cover letter and three files including reports from deputies and investigators, investigations into leads and evidence lists.
Sixteen files of video and audio clips.
Douglas County records
A cover letter and a file including reports from deputies and investigators responding after Jayme Closs' escape, a search warrant of Patterson's residence and transcript of an interview with Jake Patterson.
Audio clips of the 911 call and transport of Patterson.
Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation records
A cover letter and file including investigative reports and follow up on leads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.