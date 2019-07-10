The Barron County Board of Supervisors Property Committee has passed an order that requires boaters to use decontamination equipment, if it’s available, to prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species.
According to County Conservationist Tyler Gruetzmacher, several lake associations in Barron County have installed zebra mussel decontamination stations, including Silver Lake, Bear Lake and Sand Lake.
“Zebra mussels have been found in many waters within an afternoon’s drive of Barron County, including the Mississippi River, the St. Louis River in Duluth, the Fox River and Lake Winnebago, and the Wisconsin River,” Gruetzmacher said in a press release.
“Once zebra mussels are in a lake, there is no way to control them. They severely disrupt the food chain and create hazards for swimmers with their sharp shells,” he added.
At the decontamination stations, boaters will find a sprayer of a mild bleach solution – one ounce per gallon.
“Simply spray it on your boat, trailer, and in the livewell and bilge, and leave it sit for 10 minutes before launching,” Gruetzmacher said. Spray the boat as soon as you get to the landing, and by the time things are ready to go, the bleach will have done its job.”
County boaters who take their craft on waters outside of Barron County are asked to decontaminate their boats at home, using the same solution.
“Even a dry boat will still have areas of water, and the larvae can live for more than a week in these areas,” he said.
Lake association and/or lake district members who want to set up decontamination stations are asked to contact Gruetzmacher at tyler.gruetzmacher@co.barron.wi.us or (715) 537-6246.
