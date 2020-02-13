On Feb. 10, 2020, at 1:54 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department
served a search warrant at 963 CTH SS Chetek. Located during that search
warrant was 21 grams of methamphetamine. The owner of the house, Tim
Wilson, age 66, was not at home but was later taken into custody on his US mail
route.
When taken into custody, Wilson also had two additional grams of
methamphetamine in his possession. He was booked into the Barron County
Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia.
Wilson was released on a $10,000 signature bond on Feb. 11. The street value of these drugs is about $2,300.
This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Drug Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.