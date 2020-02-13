Tim Wilson

Suspect arrested while delivering mail

On Feb. 10, 2020, at 1:54 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department

served a search warrant at 963 CTH SS Chetek. Located during that search

warrant was 21 grams of methamphetamine. The owner of the house, Tim

Wilson, age 66, was not at home but was later taken into custody on his US mail

route.

When taken into custody, Wilson also had two additional grams of

methamphetamine in his possession. He was booked into the Barron County

Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia.

Wilson was released on a $10,000 signature bond on Feb. 11. The street value of these drugs is about $2,300.

This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Drug Unit.