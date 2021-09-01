Cameron School District has hired a dozen new professional, clerical and auxiliary staff members for the 2021-22 academic year.
Those responding to requests for biographical information include:
Chantel Randall, Grade 7-8 reading and English language arts.
Born in Rice Lake, she later moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where she graduated high school and attended the University of Northern Iowa for undergraduate studies. She later earned a master’s degree in education from Saint Mary’s University.
Randall taught for 16 years before coming to Cameron, 12 years at Bruce High School, and, later at Bloomer Middle School.
“My family lives in Cameron and our children attend school here,” Randall said. “The staff and community are all so kind and devoted to the best education and experience children can obtain. When the opportunity to join this district came up, I knew I had to explore it.”
Randall, her husband, and their sons, Cashtan and Daxford, enjoy “adventuring in our camper, looking at vintage automobiles, and appreciating each day,” she said.
Megan Holdeman is Cameron High School secretary.
A Turtle Lake native and Turtle Lake High School graduate, she has associate degrees in administration, marketing and accounting. Prior to joining the Cameron staff, she worked at Cameron Academy of Virtual Education, North Star Academy, Cameron, and was a daycare provider.
“My children attend school (here) and we have always loved the community and staff,” she said.
Holdeman and her husband, Brandon, are the parents of four children, Dylan, 18, Riley, 14, Corbyn, 10, and Chloey, 9. She enjoys following her kids in sports, trail riding, spending time with family, being outdoors and online shopping.
Paul Mikolon, school custodian, was born in Skokie, Ill., and raised in the Cameron area. He is a 1985 grad of Cameron High School.
Before coming to Cameron Schools, he worked at Wenger Distributing
“I have lived in the Cameron area since I was 5 years old and have always loved the district,” he said. “I am a Cameron grad, as well as two of my kids.”
Mikolon and his wife of 27 years, Tammy, are the parents of two daughters, Holly (Justin) Eckhoff, Alexis (Shane) Brady, and a son, Paul Mikolon. They have six grandchildren, Karalee and Kason Hibbard, Ezmia Eckhoff, Caleb Brion, and Bennett and Josie Brady. In his spare time, Mikolon enjoys hunting and bike riding.
April Lipp, middle school office staff and special education aide, grew up in Spooner and graduated from high school there in 1999. Before coming to Cameron, she ran an in-home childcare business for more than 10 years, as well as a home rental business that started in 2012.
“I truly love being around kids,” Lipp said “It only made sense to me to be a part of this wonderful district.”
Lipp and her husband, Steve, are the parents of three sons, Ethan, Armani and Bentley, and a daughter, Aleah, ranging in age from 7 to 18. Besides watching her children’s sports activities, she also enjoys “being on the lake in the summer, kayaking, taking a ride on the pontoon or simply fishing off of the dock.”
Krista Zwiefelhofer, elementary special education aide, grew up in Bloomer and is a 2008 Bloomer High grad. She volunteered and subbed as an aide at Bloomer before coming to Cameron.
Zwiefelhofer and her husband, Austin, are the parents of twin daughers, Cambree and Whitley. She enjoys family swimming, camping and bike riding outings.
“I also enjoy reading a good book and running when I have a chance,” she said.
Danielle Mikula, elementary special education aide, grew up in Amherst, Wis., and is a 2007 graduate of Iola-Scandinavia High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and, in 2020, completed classes as a certified nursing assistant at Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids. She is studying online courses at Northwoods Technical College to further her work in early childhood education.
Mikula worked at Sentry Insurance, Stevens Point, before coming to Cameron.
After a recent move to Chetek, and “knowing my love for children, I explored opportunities within the school districts and was given this wonderful opportunity with Cameron,” she said.
Mikula is the mother of an l1-year-old son, Trenton. She and her husband, Brian, are the parents of a 6-month-old daughter, Mackenzie.
“We enjoy farming, sports, playing with our pets and spending time on the lake,” she said. Mikula also enjoys cooking, listening to music, reading and visiting family.
