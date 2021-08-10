Jim Ketz Aug 10, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Ketz, 88, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron, Wis. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 7 Brothers Bar and Grill, Clayton. No gifts please. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's e-Edition Barron News-Shield To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Shopper e-Edition Shopper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Legal Notices Legal Notices To view our latest Legal Notices click the image on the left. Statewide Legal Notice Site State Legal Notices Bell Press Publications Bloomer Advance The Chetek Alert Ladysmith News Rusk County Shopper Latest News Harbour Investments, Inc. Announces Officer Changes & Succession Plan Updates Roush Review: Falling in Love Again With ‘Modern Love’ Stories Almost all of us will be exposed to Delta variant, Virginia health official says Ex-NFL Star Nate Burleson Set to Join ‘CBS This Morning’ as Co-Anchor ‘TWD’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan on Maggie & Negan Working Together (VIDEO) Police chase story ended with fatality; Driver out of jail on $5,000 bond Menasha Corporation Publishes Annual 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; Includes COVID-19 Response And Actions COVID cases still bubbling up; New variant blamed; more calls for masking Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPassenger killed, driver injured after fleeing Barron County policeHenry Repeating Arms studying possible site in LadysmithBradley Keith NelsonPublic Health advises all to wear masks as Delta variant leads to increase in infectionsAgonic Brewing brings local flavorCOVID cases again rising in Barron CountyLouise Elizabeth BartlettThe News Bell: Bednarek wins silver, solar power is on and catalytic converters are being stolen — Aug. 5, 2021Gary Laverne BlytonLocals spread roots with opening of Cumberland coffeeshop Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
