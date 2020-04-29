It has been more than nine months since the city of Barron tackled a huge cleanup and repair project in the wake of a July 19, 2019 windstorm that devastated the city and surrounding area.
In the process, the city spent hundreds of thousands of dollars from its own resources. The city has recovered some of the cost from its insurer and from the state Department of Natural Resources. Now, the city is seeking a major portion of those costs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to a tally of all the expenses incurred by the city for storm cleanup, Barron has invested well over $325,000 out of its own cash reserves, according to a report delivered at the City Council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Thanks to insurance reimbursement and an unexpected grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the city has been reimbursed for approximately $95,000 of its out-of-pocket costs, according to the report from City Administrator Liz Jacobson.
But now comes the big part – getting the rest of the cost reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The process has been painstaking and time consuming, Jacobson said Friday, April 24.
“FEMA requires a high level of required documentation – far beyond what you would think,” she said. “Every detail, every cost, has to be documented -- why you pursued it, how you paid it.”
Over the past nine months, the city has worked with three different FEMA field agents as the process continued, Jacobson added.
Having to work with new people “does cause some issues,” she said.
Much of the process is finished -- with two major exceptions.
First, it cost the city nearly $140,000 to restore the electrical power grid in the hours and days after the storm. Much of the cost came from a mutual aid agreement between Barron and other municipal utilities in Wisconsin.
In a process similar to what rural electric cooperatives do after a storm, the city workforce was bolstered by municipal utility workers from about 10 other Wisconsin communities, whose help enabled Barron to get the power back on quickly and safely.
“We were billed for that work by other cities (that sent workers to Barron) under the mutual aid agreement,” Jacobson said. “When we have an emergency like last July, we can reach out to (other municipal utilities) for help, and we would do the same if they made a request.”
The other expense will come when the city replaces the “Welcome to Barron” sign that was partly destroyed by the windstorm. Jacobson said that the project is in the bidding process now, with an estimated cost of about $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.