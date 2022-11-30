A survey conducted by the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services indicates that a large portion of the county population received HHS services during calendar year 2021, according to information shared at the monthly meeting of the County Board HHS Committee on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Department personnel compiled the numbers following an earlier request by the board, which asked for an estimate of the total population served.
“We decided to do it by program areas,” Stacey Frolik, DHHS director, said. “In many cases, these are duplicative numbers.”
For example, a single family might be involved in several programs such as physical health, mental health, substance abuse and child-related services, she added.
The DHHS Behavioral Health office handled 1,312 crisis calls in calendar year 2021, the committee learned. Twenty-four inmates in the Barron County Jail underwent suicide assessment.
“In total, we serve a large proportion of our population of (roughly) 49,000,” she added.
Mental health co-responder
On a related note, the committee heard a presentation from the Rev. Cody Kargus, Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, Rice Lake, regarding the county’s new “mental health co-responder” program.
A chaplain for the county’s law enforcement community, Kargus thanked the committee and DHHS for creating the program, obtaining a government grant to help fund it, and hire co-responder A.J. Kammeyer, whose expertise includes training in law enforcement and psychology.
Kargus said the program “helps save lives. When people have suicidal tendencies, A.J. can accompany (law enforcement) ... and provide ... safety for individuals in domestic and mental health situations.”
Not only does the program help individuals in crisis by stressing their value and dignity, it also helps law enforcement, he added.
“Some of these (crisis) calls can last for hours,” Kargus said. The co-responder “gives our officers more time and resources.”
When people aren’t a threat to themselves and others, law enforcement welcomes the co-responder’s assistance, he added.
“We may not know how to care for these people,” Kargus said. “The Salvation Army may not be available, or the Benjamin’s House (homeless shelter) is full, and these folks have burned all their bridges and their families don’t want them anymore, because drugs and alcohol have overtaken them. We can’t tell them – just go to the park, or go somewhere else.”
Committee chair and Supervisor Karolyn Bartlett, Dist. 5, village of Dallas and towns of Dallas and Maple Grove, agreed.
“I know it’s not easy,” she said. “I work in healthcare, and it is amazing how just a voice is all (people in crisis) may need. Sometimes, they don’t even need to be seen in person – but just a voice can help.”
Committee member Bob Heil wondered if the county might want to stress the use of the new 988 suicide prevention number as well as dialing 911.
“Every county does its crisis protocols differently,” replied Frolik. “988 still doesn’t have the capacity to take all the information and connect (someone in crisis) to local resources. So, 911 is important.”
Heil wondered what would happen if a nonresident is in crisis, such as a tourist.
In that case, county first responders would handle the individual just like any other emergency call, but would later refer the individual to their home county for further help and treatment, Frolik said.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a public comment from Amanda Kohnen, 2038 6th Ave., Chetek, who urged the committee to check into allegations that COVID-19 injections are causing adverse health effects.
“Most have been hidden from the public,” she said. “No one in the mainstream is talking about it. Many experts are being silenced and punished.”
• Heard a financial report indicating the department’s expenditures totaled $12,328,919 through the month of September 2022, up $430,504 from the previous year. At $5,043,383, behavioral health was the largest single expenditure in the total.
• Adopted a set of policies outlining the plans for the Public Health office to inspect and certify hundreds of restaurants, motels and “tourist rooming houses” throughout the county next year.
The county has two registered “sanitarians” who do the inspections. What was once the responsibility of the state of Wisconsin has become a task now performed on the county level, the board learned.
“This committee, after complaints of unsanitary inspections, took it upon themselves to do (the inspections) as a safety precaution,” County Administrator Jeff French said.
