Free sleigh rides at Barron Winterfest

Enjoy Winterfest at Anderson Park in Barron this Friday from 4-7 p.m. compliments of the Barron Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Commission. All activities are free and include horse-drawn sleigh rides through the park (Lost Creek Ranch), and a snowshoeing experience for adults and kids (provided by Hunt Hill). Activities at the island pavilion area include kids’ games, a warming fire, hotdogs, hot chocolate and goodie bags for the kids. All parking is at the municipal pool. Dress for the weather.