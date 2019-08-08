A pregnant woman was apparently run over by her own pickup on Thursday morning, Aug. 8, according to the Chetek Police Department.

The truck, which had some sort of mechanical issue, rolled backwards, knocking the woman down, injuring her.

She was flown by Life Link III to Regions Hospital, in St. Paul, Minn., according flight data from Flightradar24.com.

She was 8-and-a-half months pregnant, said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis. Information on the woman’s condition and that of her baby, was not immediately available as of Aug. 8.

