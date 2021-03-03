The Barron Chamber of Commerce has presented the 2021 Distinguished Service Award to Ann Matheny.
Matheny is an active Chamber member, part of the city’s Tourism Committee and volunteer for many local causes.
“There are many people and businesses that are so deserving of this award, I am truly humbled to be honored,” said Matheny. “I love to help others and find ways to make a difference in their life.”
Barron Chamber president Melissa Gillett said, “Ann is an asset to the Chamber, she’s always willing to help out with community activities and is proactive in hosting events for the community members of Barron and surrounding areas. Ann is the board committee chair for Barron Music in the Park and has grown that event into a fantastic, bigger, well attended event at Anderson Park in the summer months.”
Recently Matheny helped organize a horse drawn sleigh ride in Anderson Park on Sunday, Feb. 28.
“This is a new event and one we hope to build on,” she said.
Matheny is a financial associate with Thrivent Financial in Barron, a position that dovetails with her service work.
“I am always looking for causes and ways for my clients to support needs in the area through the use of Action Teams and living generously in our communities,” she said.
Matheny was nominated for the award by Angie Buckley at the Barron Area Community Center and received the most votes among a number of other nominees.
Gillett said, “Due to COVID, the voting was held only by the Barron Chamber board, so it’s a small amount of votes received but the board members definitely felt like she is very deserving of the award.”
The Barron Chamber of Commerce has 56 member businesses and organizations.
Gillett added, “Ann’s community involvement goes back many years, she is a very caring person that is always looking out for the best interest of people in the community. She was a coordinator for my son’s benefit, her help and knowledge was greatly appreciated by our family.”
Matheny concluded, “I have been working in the Barron Community for 17 years and it has been great to get to know the community and become involved. This is a great area and has so many opportunities.”Matheny recognized
by Barron Chamber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.