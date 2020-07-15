The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life for millions of Wisconsinites – including the state FFA, which conducted its annual convention last week as a virtual event – for the first time in its history.
Barron resident Ryan Erickson, a college student and a state FFA vice president, helped to plan the event. His insights bring a local angle to the historic “virtual convention.”
After the end of the convention, Erickson responded to several questions.
News-Shield: What kinds of logistics and planning went into the convention -- such as online hookups, how many people were involved in the effort, the technologies used, etc.?
Erickson: Turning our annual State FFA Convention into an online experience took an army of amazing volunteers to pull together. Our State FFA Staff spent hours consulting with recording and graphic design experts to make this convention look professional.
Dozens of agricultural teachers and FFA supporters from across the state took time to volunteer as judges and interviewers using Zoom video conferencing technology. And our state FFA officer team had many late night Zoom calls to plan out the details about how we wanted this first-ever online state convention to look.
It was difficult to not be together for the planning process, but we learned skills on how to work remotely, which may help us state officers in our future careers or even just in college.
News-Shield: Do you think that virtual meetings are a “wave of the future,” or does your experience tell you that FFA members would rather meet in person, as the coronavirus threat subsides?
Erickson: Virtual meetings are definitely a wave of the future. I still believe that board meetings with extensive discussion take place more efficiently and effectively in person. However, virtual meetings provide an opportunity for teams (or boards) to meet more often and work around conflicting schedules, which is a problem that nearly every board or council faces at one time or another.
However, just because we made the best of the situation at hand this year does not mean that an online state FFA convention will continue into the future.
One of the biggest benefits of our online state FFA convention was that we reached a whole new audience (other than the one reached by) the usual event at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
With all of our videos and speeches being posted and shared and re-shared online this year, thousands of people, who knew little to nothing about the FFA, found out what our organization is really about.
And we were able to show past FFA members how our organization is still firm in our farming roots, (even though) we now reach into several other facets of agriculture from leadership and public speaking to research and business.
It was awesome to reach a new audience of FFA supporters. But the atmosphere that we usually create at an in-person state FFA convention was impossible to replicate over a screen. It is the atmosphere and general excitement that is found at our typical state FFA convention, that motivates FFA members to get more involved in the organization and was a huge factor in motivating me to want to eventually become a State FFA Officer.
So into the future, if we can combine the two types of conventions into an experience that educates the public about all the awesome accomplishments of FFA members, and excites our FFA members for the years and opportunities to come, the struggles that we faced this year will definitely have been worth it.”
News-Shield: As the Wisconsin Association of FFA moves forward this year, what challenges does it face to deal with COVID-19 while still remaining a viable organization?
Erickson: Presenting our Online State FFA Convention was just one obstacle for our organization, which will have its work cut out for it in the months to come. Generally, each fall, the State FFA Officer team travels the state to put on Leadership Workshops in all 10 FFA Sections, which are attended by thousands of FFA members.
Additionally, each state officer visits more than 25 FFA Chapters for a day, to talk about FFA and agricultural opportunities. All of that is up in the air right now, not knowing if students will be back in the classroom, let alone having a State Officer travel from school to school to school.
These leadership workshops and chapter visits will most likely look much different this fall, but the FFA will also have to tip-toe the line of not providing students with too much content online, especially if the majority of their schoolwork is also online.
So turning our State FFA Convention into an online experience was one huge obstacle that we overcame, but the road is not exactly clear to life back to normal quite yet.”
News-Shield: Are you, personally, learning anything about human behavior or dealing with challenging times, as this year goes on?
Erickson: I have learned that change is not always fun, but it always makes you grow. Anyone could look at what has been taken away from us this year and get depressed by it. But what good would that do? I have learned that making the best out of a tough situation is even more rewarding than when life is normal because you learn to lean on those around you, in my case my State FFA Officer Team, and get through any challenges that you face together.
On a different note, one very real challenge, that much of our society will face going forward, is screen fatigue. An example would be when we were conducting interviews for our state officer candidates, we made sure to have several panels of interviewers so that no individual judge had to be in front of a screen all day.
Not only is that no fun for the individual judge but it becomes very hard to evaluate students (or job applicants) equally between the first interview of the day and an interview that takes place after hours and hours of screen time.
But we are a resilient country and organization, and I have full faith that the FFA will still find a way to Grow Leaders, Build Communities, and Strengthen Agriculture,(Our FFA Vision) even in these challenging times!”
