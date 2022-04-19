Charles Donald Wood

Charles D. Wood, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away at Marshfield Medical Center on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the age of 75.
Charles, eldest of four siblings, was born to Donald and Eline (Espeland) Wood on April 13, 1946, at Sioux Falls, S.D. With his parents' blessing, he left school early to enlist in the Navy. He served in Vietnam.
Charles enjoyed parks, listening to music and spending time with his friends. He was a talented musician, playing the piano, organ and accordion. He spent time watching dirt track and NASCAR racing, and enjoyed solving the puzzles on Wheel of Fortune. His grandchildren were important to Charles, and he always tried to make it to their birthday parties.
Charles worked at Wright Products, Rice Lake, until the company closed. He then worked at Habitat for Humanity.
Charles was a friend to all he met, and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and community members.
Surviving are a sister Karen (Jerry) Lombard; a sister Marsha Wood; a daughter Shari (Kevin) Wargular; a son Robert (Janet); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friends Bobbi White and Shawn Dueholm.
Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as a brother Larry.
Charles will be interred at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner, with a celebration of life to follow on May 6, 2022.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org/donate).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.