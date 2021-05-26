Well, ok, maybe not lions and tigers, but my, oh the bears.
The Willard L. Hinzman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 511 began sewing teddy bears last December. We received over 42 sets of uniforms from the military. This was our second Operation Teddy Bear. We had just completed 114 bears and delivered to the USO.
We were contacted by the USO in Milwaukee if we would consider making more bears. Without hesitation, we answered yes. When we received the second delivery uniforms, we knew we needed to expand our volunteers beyond the auxiliary members due to the volume of uniforms.
Contacts were made, and volunteers from the following villages and cities assisted in our project: Hudson, Eau Claire, Elk Mound, Clear Lake, Barron, Sand Creek, Rice Lake, Ridgeland, Prairie Farm, Hillsdale, and Reeve.
We really kicked off the project in January. We cheered each other on throughout this whole process. There were hand offs from those who ripped the uniforms apart for the sewers, those who sewed, to those who stuffed the bears, to those who completed the hand sewing.
Auxiliary Unit 511 President Becky Steffe stuffed 204 bears.
As you can see, it takes a village or community for this project.
On May 17, Judy Adank, a volunteer from the USO, drove a van to Ridgeland. She was met by approximately 25 auxiliary, Legionnaires, and community members at our community center. She was presented with 312 bears!
She was so pleased and couldn’t believe what we all had accomplished. With the bears loaded in the USO van, her first stop was to drop off 100 bears at Fort McCoy and the rest would be taken to Milwaukee.
Our bears were just completed in time for an upcoming deployment. Judy shared with us that each military member will be given a bear for each child in their family. These bears would be given to the soldiers at the day of their deployment to give to their family members.
A Facebook message by a soldier said that this can really bring comfort to a child who is missing a parent.
If you would like to see more photos and comments, please visit our Facebook page: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 511.
For our Teddy Bear Projects, we made a total of 426 bears in total. This project was very humbling for all of us. During the time of a COVID pandemic, the outpouring of volunteerism was tremendous. We were contacted by many to become involved in our project. We had our junior auxiliary members involved in stuffing the bears to our oldest auxiliary member being in her 90s.
We are collaborating with the American Red Cross for the Blood Drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9. If you would like to donate blood, please contact Robbie Jo at (715) 642-2344.
We also wanted to share; the Veterans Park is gathering names for the 3rd Wall of Honor. As of right now, there have been 20 names submitted for the 3rd wall. If you would like more information, please contact Ray Glaser at (715) 296-3666. The intent is to have the wall installed later this summer.
Lastly, let us remember those who courageously gave their lives for our freedom. Have a safe Memorial Weekend.
