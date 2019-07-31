The ninth annual Wren Sprague Memorial Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, during Almena Fun Days. Participants can enter a 5K ‘chip-timed’ run/walk or a 2-mile walk. A fourth annual .33-mile kids race will begin after the runners and walkers have returned.
All races will begin at the Almena Town Hall on Soo Ave. (Main Street), which will serve as race headquarters.
With the help of hundreds of runners, walkers and sponsors, Wren’s family has donated $64,000 to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where Wren stayed in a coma for a week after suffering a head injury at an in-home daycare. She passed away Oct. 16, 2009, at the age of 2 1/2 years.
Run/walk details
A trophy will be awarded to the top overall male and female 5K finisher. First, second and third place 5K medals will be awarded for seven male and female age groups.
The .33-mile kids race for ages 10 and under will not be timed, but medals will be awarded to all participants, with a T-shirt and goody bag for each registered child.
Registration cost for the 2-mile walk, 5K run or kids race is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Entry forms can be found online at rememberingwren.com. More information is also available on the website.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. in front of the Almena Town Hall on the day of the race. Door prizes and raffle tickets will be available. The run/walk will start at 8 a.m., with the kids race starting approximately an hour later.
Scholarship fund
The Wren Sprague Memorial and Scholarship Fund also awards a scholarship each year to local students going into the medical field. In 2019, scholarships were awarded to Mitchell Gordon of Barron and Cumberland grad Emma Erickson.
In all, the fund has awarded 11 scholarships totaling $6,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.