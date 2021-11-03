A Rice Lake man faces felony charges that add up to a maximum of 49 years in prison following a warrant search by Rice Lake police on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Monday, Nov. 1, identifies the defendant as 37-year-old Steven D. Randall, 712 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake. He was taken into custody when police found him leaving an upstairs bedroom in the home shortly after the warrant was executed late Saturday afternoon.
The search allegedly resulted in the seizure of more than 31 grams of methamphetamine, what was described as “a large amount of currency” and various pieces of alleged drug paraphernalia, all from the bedroom from which the defendant was seen leaving.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with four active felony methamphetamine-related cases in Barron and Rusk counties, dating back to early August 2021. He also had a 2015 felony meth conviction on his record.
