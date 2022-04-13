On Sunday, April 10, the piano students of Lynn Emmons presented a Spring Piano Recital. The students represent the local communities of Barron, Cameron, Chetek and Rice Lake. Students were also recognized for various significant musical achievements.
Leo Luckert received recognition for his participation in the Wisconsin Federated Music Club contest and received an Excellent rating. Both Leo Luckert and Ella Mathews were recognized for their participation in the Wisconsin Music Teachers Association contest, and Ella will advance in May to the Badger State Competition at UW-River Falls.
Four students were recognized for their participation in the Wisconsin School Music Association contest: Ella Mathews, Leo Luckert, Fran Peterson, and Cora Schumaker. Mrs. Emmons had a Practice Contest for all students during January - March, and the winners were: 3rd place: Thomas Laufman and Charlie Schauf; 2nd place, Leo Luckert, Ella Mathews, and Brody Saffert; and 1st place Ava Kohnen and Jenna Kohnen. It was a wonderful day and students and their families celebrated many musical achievements.
