Coming attraction

The Memories, Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens, will on stage next Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. as the Barron Music in the Park Series continues. The Memories are celebrating their 50th year in 2022 entertaining audiences across the country. The Wisconsin duo has performed at fairs and festivals, community concerts and corporate events and will continue to thrill those attending the show at Anderson Park in Barron. Jamie Edwards will entertain from 5-6 p.m. prior to The Memories show. Food and refreshments will be available at the pavilion.