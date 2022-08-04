The Memories, Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens, will on stage next Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. as the Barron Music in the Park Series continues. The Memories are celebrating their 50th year in 2022 entertaining audiences across the country. The Wisconsin duo has performed at fairs and festivals, community concerts and corporate events and will continue to thrill those attending the show at Anderson Park in Barron. Jamie Edwards will entertain from 5-6 p.m. prior to The Memories show. Food and refreshments will be available at the pavilion.
Today's e-Edition
Shopper e-Edition
Local Legal Notices
Bell Press Publications
Latest News
- Joe Wicks doesn't know gender of new baby
- Lady Gaga's alleged dognapper arrested again
- Keith Allen talks cocaine: 'If I do it nowadays, it’s for the right reasons'
- British Royal Family send birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan
- Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation
- Coming attraction
- Space Travel Speeds Up Aging, Weakening of Bones
- ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses: A’s Identity Will Be Revealed By the End of the Season
Most Popular
Articles
- Cameron man arrested after armored vehicle deployed
- Cameron man could get prison for 5th drunk driving offense
- Man jailed before sentencing for sending sexual images
- Man with 3 OWI convictions now faces 4th offense charge
- Minnesota man charged in Apple River stabbings
- Hans Wold
- Bud Grant played baseball for the Ridgeland Reds;Grant, a pitcher, was paid $50 a game
- Investigator Hagen takes over as Sheriff’s Captain: ‘Meth is the biggest law enforcement issue in Barron County’
- Gilbert “Gil” Sig Richards
- June M. Miller
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.