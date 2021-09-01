The Barron Area School District welcomed four new people to its staff at the Aug. 16 school board meeting.
New staff members for the upcoming school year include Raelin Sorenson, 4K/SPED teacher at Woodland Elementary; Brandon Thalacker, SPED teacher at Riverview Middle School; Carolyn Bauer, Montessori guide for 1-3rd grade; and Chris Boland, technical education teacher.
Raelin Sorensen
Sorensen is from Balsam Lake and completed her bachelor’s degree at UW-Stout in early childhood education and special education. She previously worked at Roots and Branches Early Childcare Center in Frederic.
“I chose to work in Barron because I student taught here and loved the atmosphere,” she said. “I am very excited to be working with 4K, as that is where my passion lies. Between being with 4K and at a school where I love their values, I am very happy being on the Barron team.”
In her spare time, Sorensen enjoys fishing, hiking, traveling, photography, being outside and being with family.
“I love athletics and competed in collegiate track and field for five years. I will try any sport that comes my way!” said Sorensen.
Brandon Thalacker
Thalacker is from Chetek and has a degree from UW-Stout in vocational rehabilitation and cross categorical teaching certification. He also intends to coach 7th grade boys basketball.
He taught previously at Turtle Lake High School and has subbed at Barron schools.
In his spare time, Thalacker said he enjoys spending time with his wife, Jolene, and children Nason, Ava, Ella and Vada.
Carolyn Bauer
Bauer is from Prentice and received an associates degree from UW-Barron County and her bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire. She was a clinic care assistant at Cambridge Senior Living before taking the teaching job.
“I’m passionate about coming alongside both adults and children in an authentic, kind and encouraging way! I love supporting them as they cultivate the potential within themselves!” she said.
When she’s not in the classroom, Bauer enjoys hiking, camping, canoeing, writing, reading, singing and playing guitar.
“I lead a young women’s small group through my church and enjoy that immensely,” she said. “One of my favorite quotes is ‘Don’t ask yourself what the world needs. Ask yourself what makes you come alive, and go to that. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive’ (Howard Thurman). ”
Chris Boland
Boland is a technical education teacher with a degree from UW-Stout. He previously taught tech ed for six years in the Luck School District and has also taught at Northwest Passage Child and Adolescence Center in Frederic.
Boland lives on a small hobby farm between Luck and Cumberland with his wife, Kristin, and children, Ann and Mike.
“We call it ‘Green Eggs and Lamb’ farm,” said Boland. “We keep sheep, poultry, bees and a modest garden that provides us with fresh food.”
Boland also enjoys biking, kayaking, sailboarding, rock climbing, camping, fishing, skiing, hockey and wrenching on a fleet of vehicles.
“My passion as a teacher is to inspire students to learn, ignite their imagination, and help them find their potential to succeed,” he said.
