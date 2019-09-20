A collision between two pickup trucks Thursday evening, Sept. 19, 2019, has resulted in the death of a Dunn County man and serious injuries to a Rice Lake resident, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release today, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
The crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the intersection of 18th Street and County Hwy. B, north of Rice Lake.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Thomas Lamm, Boyceville. He was the driver of a truck going south on 18th Street approaching Hwy. B. He failed to stop at the intersection and his truck collided with a westbound truck on Hwy. B, driven by Corey Carlson, 47, Rice Lake.
Fitzgerald said Carlson was extricated from the truck and flown to Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire, with serious injuries. Lamm was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hwy. B was closed for about three hours while the crash scene was investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Fitzgerald said the Barron County Highway Department assisted with the road closure.
