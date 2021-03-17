A Barron High School junior faces a long road to recovery after suffering what were described by family members as severe facial injuries resulting from a one-car crash Friday evening, March 12, 2021, on a town road north of Cameron
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Nathan E. Kallsen, 17, son of Nathan and Sandra Kallsen, was injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving west on 16th Avenue, near the Cranberry Creek flowage, went out of control and struck a tree shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The accident report noted that the driver was trapped and had to be extricated from the wreck. He was flown by helicopter to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. Later, according to family members, Kallsen was transferred to Mayo’s flagship hospital in Rochester.
The most recent update on his condition came in a post by Kallsen’s mother, Sandra, on a GoFundMe page set up by Heather Wiik DuBois a day after the crash.
Kallsen’s mother reported her son had been moved out of intensive care and was “resting peacefully.” His jaw was wired shut and he was breathing through a tube.
“Nathan is an honor student, a brother, and has a lust for life,” DuBois noted on the GoFundMe page. “He does not cower from challenges, nor allow fear to get in his way from what he wants to do.”
As of Tuesday morning, the fundraising campaign had cleared the $5,000 mark, including a top donation of $1,500 from an anonymous party. The campaign goal is $60,000.
According to county dispatch logs, a witness living near the scene said he “heard a large bang” on Friday evening, but wasn’t sure what it was. A law enforcement officer on his way to work came upon the accident scene and requested the Cameron Fire Department for extrication, and a helicopter.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a nearby resident gave permission for the helicopter to land on his property, an open field between the flowage and U.S. Hwy. 53. Cameron firefighters reached the scene shortly before 8 p.m. The helicopter left the landing area at about 8:30 p.m., dispatchers reported.
