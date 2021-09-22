A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to two felony charges in in connection with a January 2020 shooting incident will spend nine months in jail and risks a four-year prison sentence if he violates terms of probation imposed during a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Devin Cole Baldwin, 26, 1045 Jeffrey Blvd., Cumberland, allegedly fired more than a dozen shots during a standoff with law enforcement officers on Jan. 30, 2020, court records said.
He later reached a deal with prosecutors, in which he agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and battery and/or threat to a law officer. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss one felony and five misdemeanor charges included in the original complaint.
Baldwin will have work-release privileges while he serves his jail sentence and was ordered to pay more than $800 in restitution.
The jail sentence will be followed by five years’ probation, during which time Baldwin must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo a psychological evaluation and substance abuse treatment. He is forbidden from going anywhere alcohol is sold and must not buy or possess a firearm, court records added.
A complaint filed in February 2020 alleged that Baldwin was arrested after a confrontation with Cumberland police and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT team.
Baldwin was seen running upstairs after officers reached his home. A family member said he had a handgun. Soon after that, officers heard two gunshots. Police led the family member to safety as more shots could be heard. Officers said they heard at least two bullets whiz past.
Baldwin surrendered after about an hour of negotiations, the complaint said.
Police later found a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Springfield handgun, 14 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and two loaded magazines in the home. Eight bullet holes were found in an upstairs bedroom ceiling, and more bullet holes were found in a wall.
