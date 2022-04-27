U.S. House Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) announced his re-election campaign this week.
In the Monday, April 25, announcement, Tiffany cited effects of the Biden administration and the “terrible consequences of radical liberal rule” in Washington.
The result has been skyrocketing prices for everything from gas and propane to groceries and school supplied “fueled by this administration’s reckless spending and America-last energy policies,” he said in a prepared statement.
Tiffany was elected to the House in 2020 to serve the 7th Congressional District of Wisconsin, which covers much of northern Wisconsin.
Tiffany said violent crime is surging across the country due to policies of Democrats. He added borders “have been erased,” encouraging “a tidal wave” of illegal immigration.
Tiffany also criticized Democrats on COVID-19 policies and election issues.
Tiffany has served in the Wisconsin Assembly as well as Senate before running for Congress.
“The result of Biden’s big government socialism couldn’t be clearer — record crime, record inflation, record energy prices and record illegal immigration. America’s decline must be stopped. I look forward to offering solutions to restore America’s greatness,” he said in the statement.
The primary is August 9, and the general election is November 8.
