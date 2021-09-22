A roughly 2,400 square-foot farm shed, and all its contents, was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, in a blaze that brought the Cameron Fire Department to the scene on two successive days, including Sept. 15 and 16, according to fire officials.
The shed, located in the 2200 block of 18th Street in Stanley Township (about a mile west of the Todd’s Readi-Mix property), belongs to Todd Hellstern, according to Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hansen.
Barron County dispatch logs said an eyewitness who was driving by the location called 911 just after 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 to report seeing heavy smoke.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene at about 9:45 a.m. and told dispatchers the building was fully engulfed in flames. No one appeared to be home at the time.
“There wasn’t really anything left when we got there,” Hansen said Monday, Sept. 20. “The owner lost a skidsteer, two tractors, a four-wheeler and some other assorted items.”
Although Barron Electric Cooperative reported that there wasn’t any power to the building, Hansen said the property owner mentioned there was a battery charger operating in the shed at the time.
“It may have overheated,” he said.
Approximately 20 Cameron firefighters responded along with a pumper, two tenders and a rescue unit, Hansen added.
He said the department returned to the scene the next day, Thursday, Sept. 16, to extinguish some hay bales that continued to smolder a day after the shed burned.
