A 49-year-old woman from Cameron lost her life in a Fourth of July traffic accident and a 41-year-old St. Croix County woman was flown to a hospital for treatment when she was struck by the propeller of a pontoon boat motor during a busy Fourth of July weekend, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said today, July 6.
The victim of the fatal accident was identified as Tamara Staves, 49, Cameron, whose vehicle crashed alongside County Hwy. SS near Chetek on Saturday night, July 4.
Fitazgerald said the victim was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Hospital, Barron, where she passed away.
Earlier the same day, just after 4 p.m. July 4, on Pokegama Lake, a woman identified as Tera Busker, 41, of Roberts, was injured when she was thrown from a pontoon boat and was struck by the boat propeller. Fitzgerald said the initial investigation shows Busker was riding illegally on the front of the boat when they struck a wave and she was thrown off of the boat and hit by the motor.
Busker was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff said the case remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The county recorded half a dozen drunk driving arrests between Friday morning, July 3, and Monday morning, July 6, Fitzgerald added.
Read the July 8 edition of the newspaper for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.