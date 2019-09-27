An investigation into the death of a 10-month-old boy in rural Barron County on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, has determined it was a “tragic accident,” and will not be prosecuted as a crime, District Attorney Brian Wright announced Thursday, Sept. 26.
The investigation determined the baby accidentally suffocated while sleeping next to his mother and twin sister, the announcement said.
Wright made a decision not to prosecute after reviewing investigative reports, photos and video of the home where the death took place, and results of an autopsy performed by a forensic pathologist.
For more information, see the Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, edition of the News-Shield.
