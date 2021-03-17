A hearing scheduled late Tuesday afternoon, March 16, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, could result in a fine of up to $500 for a Cameron man who allegedly refused to wear a mask while on jury duty in February, court documents said.
Devere Jon Popple, rural Cameron, was served Feb. 24 with an order to show cause why he should not be found in contempt of court for “failure to properly attend court and obey the Wisconsin Supreme Court Order issued May 22, 2020, and the Barron County Circuit Court order issued June 8, 2020, requiring “that all persons wear a face covering to attend court.”
Case records show someone identifying themselves as Paul Poppe, Dallas, sent a letter to the court postmarked March 9, objecting to Popple’s treatment.
In the letter, Poppe expressed his “concern as a citizen that freedom is not being allowed in our courts in regard to health care decisions. There are those in the medical community that acknowledge that masks are ineffective as prevention against the transmission of a virus, yet masks are being enforced as a one-size-fits-all response to COVID-19,” he added. “It is my understanding that this expectation of masks is being enforced on those serving as jurors although this is not backed by law or the consent of the public.
“I would like to ask you to allow Dev Popple the freedom to serve as a juror without being forced into a particular medical decision,” Poppe added, asking the court to “fulfill your duty to uphold the law, not mask mandates that run contrary to the law.”
Last week, an anonymous letter was sent to the News-Shield from someone identifying themselves as Popple’s wife, describing an incident on Feb. 23, 2021.
The letter said the accused called the Justice Center before going to Barron in response to a summons to show up for jury duty, and told “them” “he would not wear a mask. They told him he had to show up anyway and he did, maskless.”
The letter said the accused was sent home and told he would receive a summons.”
Court records indicate the case record from March 16 was not available for public review as of Tuesday afternoon.
