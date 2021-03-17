Editors of the Barron News-Shield and The Chetek Alert have teamed up to launch a podcast, The News Bell, offering more local news coverage in a new format.
Hosts Carl Cooley, of The Alert, and Ryan Urban, of The News-Shield, have been award winning local news journalists for several years now in Barron County.
“We’re doing this podcast to keep people up to date and better explain some of the news stories happening in our communities and in Wisconsin in general,” said Urban.
Cooley said, “There’s no spin here. We aim to be honest about what we know, and what we don’t. And our focus is what’s going on here, in our local communities, and the things that matter to you, our readers, and now our listeners.”
Episodes will run about 10-20 minutes and be available most weeks on Thursday mornings.
Urban and Cooley summarize a few of top stories of the week, look ahead to upcoming events and plug a few of the more interesting stories and ads of the latest print issue.
Find the latest episode at www.news-shield.com, www.chetekalert.com or on your favorite podcast app.
