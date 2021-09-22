Ridgeland area resident Jerry Jorstad has a piece of history in his possession – a program from the Ridgeland Fair in 1949.
The document includes many glimpses into the Ridgeland area’s past, including its local citizens, business owners and farm families.
The program begins with a story submitted by the Ridgeland Fair
Association to mark the event’s 26th consecutive year. The only missing year was 1946, when an epidemic of polio cancelled the event, according to the story.
The fair was born during a 1924 meeting attended by (among others) Isaac Aspen, Louis Handorf, John Nelson (who was elected president of the association), W.A. Greer, Lewis Crosby, Henry H. Jorstad, Herschel Shipley, Carl Houg, Fritz Schult, Walter Schmidt, William Dietert, Henry Frisle, Fred Link, Oscar Meyer, Homer Lawrence, Tom Jacob and Elmer O’Flanagan.
The association survived the Great Depression and gradually strengthened its financial condition, the story added.
By the time the 1949 fair was being planned, the association was thriving. The 40-page program (including the covers) was filled with advertising from merchants, agricultural implement dealers, lending institutions and other businesses that served what was then a booming small family farm economy.
The 1949 Ridgeland Fair was held on a single day -- Labor Day, Sept. 5, 1949.
Exhibits were grouped in open and 4-H categories, everything from handmade quilts and rugs to canned goods, vegetables, baked goods and clothing. There were feature stories on local businesses and professionals such as attorneys, politicians, medical care providers, noteworthy local farm owners, loggers, insurance companies, auctioneers, barbers and retail stores -- including a full-page history of a local institution -- Jorstad’s Store.
