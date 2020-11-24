Willard Hinzman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 511 is supporting the Wisconsin USO Teddy Bear Operation.
Recently, Auxiliary President Becky Steffe shared a request from the Wisconsin USO Executive Director, Josh Sova, who is located in Milwaukee, asking for assistance from state auxiliary units in making teddy bears. These teddy bears are for children whose parents are being deployed.
Member Wendy Minor was the point person and made contact with Mr. Sova. She met a USO volunteer at Fort McCoy and uniforms and stuffing were obtained.
A shout out to all Auxiliary members and community members was made. We were initially informed a unit was being tentatively deployed in January. We set a goal of approximately 25 bears and we thought that was very doable.
Each bear is made from existing uniforms; volunteers utilized the material and Velcro, which is placed on the belly of the bear. The parent can attach their name or military service branch on the belly of the bear.
With the outpouring of volunteers, an additional drop and pick up of uniforms was made in Tomah. Some of the volunteers were uniform seam rippers, and sewers, stuffers.
During our first go-round in October, we completed more than 50 bears. We used Ray’s Market as our point of pick up and drop off.
With all these bears in Ridgeland, the word spread so fast that more and more volunteers came forth. So, our Teddy Bear Operation continued.
We are pleased to announce that we have completed 114 bears as of the third week of November. And more bears are currently being completed. The bears will be delivered to our USO office in Milwaukee. The deployment is tentatively scheduled in the summer of 2021
Mr. Sova, is so thankful for coming to the assistance of the USO and we know we are taking a small part in the deployment of our military families.
During this COVID pandemic, it was one way to bring us all together in a different manner. We communicated in person, telephone, Facebook, and texting. We want to thank all of the volunteers. The outpouring of help truly was amazing for our project and without all of you, it would not have been so successful.
We have decided to continue making bears but rather at a leisurely pace from January to May 1, 2021. We will be acquiring more uniforms, stuffing, eyes, and noses from the USO. If you would like to be a ripper, sewer, stuffer, and hand sewer, pass your name along to Betty Glaser at bls5524@yahoo.com or visit our Ridgeland American Auxiliary Website and leave a comment.
