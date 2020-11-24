An initial appearance is set Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, for a Dallas man in connection with a crash near Chetek last January that took the life of a 46-year-old man, according to a complaint filed Thursday, Nov. 19, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Edward J. Wakefield, 54, 250 Creek Ave., Dallas. The complaint alleges Wakefield had methamphetamine in his bloodstream when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semi tractor-trailer truck at the corner of County Hwy. I and 22 ¾ Street on the outskirts of Chetek on Jan. 13, 2020.
The complaint charges the defendant with two felonies: homicide by vehicle through the use of a controlled substance, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine, and causing a death while operating a vehicle while revoked, which carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
The Wisconsin State Patrol later reported that 46-year-old Robert J. Warnecke, also of Dallas, a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
The defendant was extricated from the wreckage and flown to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire for treatment. A second passenger, Ashley L. Halpin, 33, of Chippewa Falls, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
According to the complaint, four officers responded after the crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020, including two Wisconsin State troopers, a Barron County Sheriff’s captain, and a Chetek police officer.
When the Chetek officer arrived, she found a semi tractor-trailer parked facing north on 22 3/4 Street and a heavily damaged Ford Escape, with an attached trailer, in the ditch near the intersection. Chetek Fire Department was already on the scene.
The officer went to the SUV to offer aid to ambulance workers. When she reached the vehicle, she recognized the driver as the defendant, whom she remembered from prior contacts. She said the driver “asked her several times if his friend in the passenger seat was okay.”
One of the state troopers reports she was present when the defendant was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Eau Claire for treatment. She contacted another State Trooper and asked him to interview the defendant and obtain a sample of his blood.
