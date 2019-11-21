A Dallas woman, who was crossing the road to retrieve mail from her mailbox, was struck and fatally injured by a vehicle on Hwy. 25, Wednesday night, Nov. 20.
The crash was reported at 5:13 p.m. by the driver of the vehicle. Barron County sheriff's deputies, Barron Fire Department, first responders and Life Link III helicopter were dispatched to the scene in the 600 block of Hwy. 25, south of Hillsdale.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department said Jodean Lindemer, 64, of Dallas, was flown by Life Link III helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital. She later died due to her injuries.
The driver was identified as Kami Wagner, 43, of Prairie Farm. Wagner was not injured.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said weather, such as fog, did not appear to be a factor at the time, but it was dark. At this time, no charges for Wagner were expected related to the crash.
"The case remains under investigation, but at this time, this appears to be a tragic accident," Fitzgerald said.
