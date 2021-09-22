A developer proposing to build 40 units of housing in Barron presented the idea to the City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting.
Commonwealth Development, headquartered in Fond du Lac, is proposing five cottage style buildings on Candy Lane on the north side of Barron.
The proposal involves the City purchasing land to enable the development and applying for state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development & Housing Authority.
Commonwealth representative Tyler Sheeran said the development would be classified as “workforce housing,” intended for people making at or below 60% of the median household income.
“What we’re seeing across the state is a lot of open jobs, including in Barron,” said Sheeran. “There’s a lot of great jobs available but nowhere for people to live.”
Depending on income, rent would range between $485 and $970 for a two-bedroom apartment and $560 to $1,120 for a three-bedroom.
The development would be five cottage-style buildings, including washer/dryer and other appliances, free internet, maintenance, and a one-car garage per unit, plus 44 more outdoor lot parking spots.
Commonwealth is asking the City to purchase land and put out a request for proposals from developers. Commonwealth could then be considered a “preferred partner.”
Sheeran said this approach helps earn more points in Commonwealth’s application to WHEDA for tax credits.
The purchase price of the property would eventually be refunded to the City, he said.
Sheeran said benefits include local construction and ongoing maintenance jobs, such as landscaping and snow removal, plus an expanded tax role and housing options. He said that though it is described as workforce housing, there is no age limit that would exclude retired people from renting a unit.
Sheeran’s presentation was informational, and the Council took no action.
Should a formal agreement be reached, construction could begin as soon as 2023 and conclude in 2024.
