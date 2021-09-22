A town of Barron resident is in the Barron County Jail awaiting sentencing on Nov. 18, 2021, after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of drunk driving, sixth offense, during an appearance Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Jack G. Kurschinsky, 60, 1765 18th Ave., Barron, was ordered jailed immediately after Friday’s hearing. The maximum sentence for a sixth-offense drunk driving conviction is up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, court documents said.
In a deal with prosecutors reached Sept. 17, Kurschinsky agreed to plead guilty to the drunk driving charge in exchange for dismissal of two felony bail jumping charges and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge filed last April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.