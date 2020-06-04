A walk and speeches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will be held at Anderson Park in Barron on Thursday evening, June 4.
The event, “Peaceful Walk for Black Lives Matter” was posted to Facebook. It will run from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the walk starting at 6 p.m., then return to Anderson Park where there will be a few speakers, according to the event description.
“This is to show our solidarity and need for a change as well as justice for George Floyd!!” the event description said.
Organizers described it as a family-friendly, peaceful walk. Local law enforcement officers will be joining the walk.
The event said there will be no violence or destruction of property and said that such acts will not be tolerated. “This is meant to be peaceful and bring our community together to support the black lives matter movement!” said the event description.
With the coronavirus pandemic, organizers encouraged people to socially distance, wash hands and wear masks when able.
The event can be found at www.facebook.com/events/178674186895644.
Anderson Park is located at the intersection of North Mill Street and North Third Street in Barron.
