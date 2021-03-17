The City of Barron has announced its annual cleanup day for city residents will be Saturday, April 24.
Items should be at the curb by 7 a.m. Curbside items must weigh less than 70 pounds and be less than 3 feet long.
This is a great day to get rid of unwanted household items. White goods can be delivered to Barron City Hall, 1456 East La Salle Avenue, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. where a walk-in type dumpster will be available.
• The fee per appliance or electronic item is $10.
• Please provide proof of residency, as it will be checked at the time of drop-off.
Examples of white goods include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, dryers, furnaces, heat pumps, water heaters, humidifiers, microwaves, stoves, trash compactors, trash disposals and washing machines.
Televisions, computer CPUs, printers and monitors may also be delivered to City Hall at a $10 per unit fee.
Examples of unacceptable items include: tires, rocks, dirt, bricks, hazardous waste, unbundled lumber or brush, loose yard waste, and building materials such as drywall and L.P. tanks.
Persons with questions can contact Barron City Hall at 715-537-5631 or Republic Services at 715-234-7744.
