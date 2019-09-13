The fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old Cameron woman Thursday, Sept. 12, and a fatal accident the same morning just west of Barron resulting in the death of a 21-year-old Cameron man, appear to be linked, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Cameron Police Chief Mike Lynch announced in press releases issued at 10 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Shortly before 11 a.m. yesterday, Sept. 12, the Cameron Police Department and Barron County Sheriff’s Department went to a trailer at 800 S. Limits Ave., where the body of 22-year-old Audra Poppe was found, the apparent victim of a fatal stabbing.
The residence is shared by 21-year-old Eldon “Spike” Jackson, who was killed shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 12 when the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck driven by Robert Tourville, 52, of Prairie Farm, on U.S. Hwy. 8, just west of Barron. The vehicle Jackson was operating is registered to Poppe.
Tourville was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland with what the press release described as “non life-threatening injuries."
