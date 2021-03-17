An 18-year-old rural Cameron man could face up to three and one-half years in prison in connection with a charge of possession of child pornography by an individual who had not yet reached the age of 18, according to a complaint filed March 11, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Elisha Aaron Gillett, whom prosecutors also said was a student at Cameron High School during the course of the investigation.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s investigator was approached by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in September 2020. State officials said they had obtained sexually explicit images of children from a Snapchat account allegedly connected to the defendant.
On Oct. 29, 2020, a Barron County Sheriff’s detective received information from an official at Cameron High School, alleging that the defendant had been caught with pornography on the school tablet he was issued as a student.
In November 2020, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force informed the detective that it had subpoenaed records from Mosaic Telecom, allegedly verifying an Internet address connected to the defendant’s home.
The detective executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home in November 2020, interviewed the defendant, and confiscated two cell phones that he was allegedly using.
After a state investigator later linked the defendant to a Snapchat account that included images of child pornography, county investigators allegedly found 859 sexually explicit videos on one of the phones.
A second interview was conducted with the defendant in November 2020, during which he allegedly admitted to viewing “a couple” of the 859 videos discovered during the investigation.
