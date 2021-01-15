A new medical campus is proposed in Rice Lake, with the potential to be the cornerstone of new development on 80 acres on the south side of the city.
Chippewa Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is proposing a 50,000-square foot building on 10.7 acres along Wisconsin Avenue. The facility would house four operating rooms and medical offices, with 47 employees, according to the company, which also has facilities in Altoona and Chippewa Falls.
The group’s physicians said they are excited to provide care closer to home for people of northwest Wisconsin.
“We think it would be very helpful,” said Dr. Nate Stewart. “It would help us grow our practice in the Rice Lake area.”
Stewart said the facility would be physician-owned, and the group has been practing in western Wisconsin since the 1950s. Chippewa Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine currently has small outreach locations in Cumberland, Hayward, Ladysmith, Rice Lake and Shell Lake.
The development would require extension of utilities and new roadway—Cedar Crest Drive and Vavia Drive—connecting Wisconsin Avenue to Decker Drive and Highway O to the south.
City officials aim to achieve this through the creation of its sixth Tax Incremental Finance District.
A TID (sometimes known as a TIF district) is a designated area where a property tax base value is set for each land parcel and then, for a set time period, property tax revenue derived from valuation exceeding the base goes to pay for development within the district.
The improvements lead to higher tax valuations, which pay for further development.
“TIDs are a development tool of last resort, meaning but for the TID, the development would not occur,” said city administrator Curt Snyder. “This is not going to develop without the extension of infrastructure.”
After discussion in open and closed session at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12, the City Council approved a motion to accept the development proposal and move forward with a developers agreement and creation of TID #6.
The proposed medical facility is being facilitated by Stuart Scheafer and Doug Raether of Commonweal Development—Raether also owns the 25-acre parcel to be subdivided for the facility.
Schaefer said they were contacted by a general contractor looking for 10-12 acres of land in Barron County.
“They really liked the idea of access to (Highway) O and Wisconsin Avenue,” he said.
Bruce Markgren, of Cooper Engineering, said the development would require stormwater retention ponds and eventual widening of Wisconsin Avenue.
Other property owners in the proposed TID include Steven and Daniel Hazelwood, Don O. Johnson LLC, Mark and Barbara Johnson, Link Ford, Impact 7 and Westconsin Credit Union.
Most of the land in the TID is zoned for commercial purposes, but there will also be potential for residential development on the northwest part of the property. This would occur along an eventual extension of Decker Drive north to 19th Avenue.
The area is in the city limits, having been annexed in the early 2000s along with property south of Highway O. The south side has developed much more quickly than the north side.
Snyder said there was interest in the north side area until the 2008 recession hit.
“There was more than one big box store looking at this area, and it just didn’t happen,” said Snyder.
Alderman Dan Schwab asked if it was unusual for a municipality to have six TIDs
Snyder said it was not unusual for a city the size of Rice Lake to have several TIDs. He said the state does not allow cities to have TIDs containing more than 12% of the city’s valuation, and Rice Lake is well below that threshold.
