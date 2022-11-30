Formal charges are pending against an unidentified man who was allegedly caught hunting on property owned by the village of Almena, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident was reported by a witness who called 911 on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
The caller reported a hunter leaving his truck in a parking lot and walking into a wooded area on the west side of Almena, apparently within the village limits.
After finding the individual and determining that he was, in fact, on village property, a Turtle Lake police officer detained the hunter and confiscated his firearm, the log report said.
Dispatch records added that the individual was later released, and that charges were referred to the District Attorney’s Office.
In other outdoor incidents:
• A Clayton man received two citations after he allegedly took his all-terrain vehicle into a closed area owned by Turtle Creek Glen, a private business near Clayton.
The defendant was identified as 28-year-old James B. Rahn, of rural Barron.
According to Barron County Circuit Court records, an investigation by two Department of Natural Resources wardens determined that Rahn drove around a gate that closed off the property.
The report, filed Nov. 21, 2022, said that the defendant received two citations. He was fined $232 for being on private property and was also cited for operating on the bed of Turtle Creek, a public property posted as closed to ATVs.
• A 46-year-old Cameron man was cited in the town of Bear Lake after an officer found him in possession of a loaded .270 Browning lever action rifle in the back seat of his 2015 Jeep sport utility vehicle on Nov. 21.
The defendant was identified as Robert E. Noggler, Cameron. The fine was $258.10.
• An ATV rider found alongside Wisconsin Hwy. 48 in the town of Rice Lake received a citation, according to a report filed Monday, Nov. 28.
The defendant, Tanner L. Gagner, 30, Rice Lake, was fined $232 for operating an ATV on a portion of the highway that is closed to ATV’s and UTVs.
