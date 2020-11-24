It started – appropriately enough, on Friday the 13th (of November), 2020, with what felt like a head cold.
I felt somewhat achy and I had a slight cough.
Was it COVID-19, or something else?
The confusion was mainly because I’d been in fairly close touch with someone who’d tested positive for the coronavirus earlier that week.
At first, I resisted the impulse to get tested. Why go anywhere near a medical facility, where there was at least a chance I’d be exposed even further?
Eventually, my family won out. In emails and texts (from locations that include the Twin Cities, Denver, Colo., and suburban Portland, Ore.), my adult children urged me to get the test and find out.
I emailed my medical provider at Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake, describing my symptoms and asking for a response. Her advice: get tested. Now.
Her assistant scheduled my test for Thursday afternoon, Nov. 18. I was to remain in my car, telephone the testing facility when I arrived, check in, and wait. Over the phone, a polite lady asked for my date of birth and what kind and color of vehicle I was driving.
The birth date was automatic, but I hadn’t anticipated the other question.
After a few moments’ hesitation, I recalled the make, model and color of the red 2001 Subaru Forester I was sitting in. Time for some embarrassment!
Clothed in personal protective equipment, a technician came out to my vehicle, took down my information, and probed my left nostril. Deeply.
I had a son who’d undergone the same test in the Twin Cities, and, based on what he had gone through, had prepared myself for discomfort. But I needn’t have worried. The probe, about the size of a pipe cleaner on the end of a slender swizzle stick, went well up the nostril and into the sinus area with little more than a tickle.
I was told I’d get the results in 72 hours. But, just over a day later, the clinic called with the results – negative.
So, that’s my personal experience with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Types of tests
According to the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services’ Public Health office, the Food and Drug administration offers some reliable information to Barron County residents who are hesitant about testing.
Visit: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/coronavirus-disease-2019-testing-basics/
My experience is what might be called a “molecular diagnostic test,” which, according to federal sources, has a high degree of reliability and is one of what the FDA described as three kinds of tests that patients can undergo to determine if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
The others:
• Antigen tests, which determine whether there are viral proteins in the patient’s nose that disclose the presence of COVID-19. According to the FDA, antigen tests are simpler and quicker than molecular tests, but they must, sometimes, be reinforced by molecular tests.
• Antibody tests, which show that the immune systems in recovering patients have developed the chemical tools – namely, antibodies – to fight, and ultimately win, the battle with COVID-19. These tests don’t show that people currently have the disease, but they are useful in tracing its spread, FDA said.
Barron area is nation’s hotspot
During a press conference Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a spokesman for Mayo Clinic Health System said that Barron County and northwestern Wisconsin lead the nation in positive COVID-19 tests.
Dr. William Morice (pronounced More-EES) is president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and chair of the clinic’s department of laboratory medicine and pathology.
He said that the combined efforts of the medical community have increased the nation’s testing capacity to about 1.5 million per day, but that the latest surge in cases is stretching the system’s capacity to its limits.
“We can meet the country’s needs for now, but there is more work to do in terms of laboratory, point of care and home (testing),” he said.
Mayo Clinic’s flagship facility in Rochester, Minn., is processing 20,000 tests per day, Morice said.
“The positivity rates were less than 10 percent until the last several weeks,” he said. But, thanks to the latest surge, “the Midwest has gone from 10 percent to as much as 30 percent, especially in northwestern Wisconsin,” he added.
New testing protocols are coming on the market all the time, including a new kit developed by Emeryville, Calif-based Lucira Health, which can be used at home and provides reliable results in a matter of minutes, Morice said.
“The Lucira test has high sensitivity and high specificity,” he told reports. “But we won’t see widespread distribution (of the kit) for several months.”
People can rely on the accuracy of COVID testing information, Morice said.
“We have developed electronic interfaces to deliver our test results to health agencies at the state and federal level,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.