George Arden Burling

George A. Burling went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the age of 65.
He was born to Ruth Ann and Donald Burling on Aug. 27, 1956, at Eau Claire, Wis.
Matthew 11:28-30. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
George was a simple man, who lived his life quietly to the best of his abilities. He didn’t ask for much. He had a humble and gentle way about him; he was kind and loving to all. He was a free spirit and lived in many places throughout his life, including Texas, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Idaho and Wisconsin. His last move was to Louisiana.
He enjoyed being with friends he made, no matter where he was.
When his daughter was born, his love for her was obvious; that love never went away. He had three grandsons and a great-grandson. Due to the distance between them, he did not know them well, but he was so proud of them. He loved his family, spending time talking with them and was able to attend the family reunion several years ago.
He proudly served in the United States Army. He was discharged from service on Dec. 20, 1979.
George now has peace in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Rest well George. Your trials and temptations are over; be at peace.
Surviving are a daughter Natalie Burgess; grandsons Trenton Haile, Taran Haile and Landon Burgess; a great-grandson Bentley Michael Haile; sisters Jane Wicken (Clarence) and Donna Burling; brothers Dale (Diane), Donald Jr., Paul (June), Tom (Sandra) and Jimmy (Donna); many nieces and nephews; as well as the many friends he made in Louisiana.
George was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Ann Burling, his father Donald Burling, his stepmother Joyce Burling, and a stepsister and her husband Kim and Ray Matton.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
