The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the town of Sheridan, northern Dunn County. The sheriff’s office is asking residents in the area to be vigilant about securing their doors and be aware of their surroundings.
The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported a deceased person around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the town of Sheridan. Authorities are treating this as a suspicious death.
“The Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information of someone walking in the area or possibly going to residence to ask for a ride early Sunday morning [Sept. 12] or late Saturday night [Sept. 11]. Please contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 if you have information that might be related to this suspicious incident,” stated a press release, adding more information would be released as the investigation develops.
The DCSO is being assisted by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab.
