River Falls resident Donna (Millermon) Benoy, a Barron area native, was recently in the process of doing some genealogical research when she received a photo that brought back a lot of memories.
The image shows a group of people at the one-room Maple Grove Center school. The photo is believed to have been taken in 1948, according to Benoy. One of the things that drew her attention to the photo is that she is in it.
The photo depicts well over 100 people, from infants to grandparents, standing, kneeling and sitting, in front of the building. Nearby can be seen several automobiles dating back to the 1940s. Rising behind the group is the brick school building, its central chimney towering over the roof, its windows propped open to let in the outside air.
Dress shirts, neckties and hats are common among the adult men in the group. Many of the women and girls wear print dresses or jumpers.
Judging by the angle from which the image was taken, the photographer would likely have been on some kind of elevated platform – perhaps a ladder.
The photo offers a glimpse of a bygone era, a time when each of Barron County’s 25 townships may well have included hundreds of small family farms, many of them thriving in a booming, postwar economy.
If the date of the photo is accurate, World War II was a thing of the past, and, thanks in part to the installation of rural electric power (note the wires extending to school at upper left), Wisconsin’s farm economy had entered a new era of prosperity, ushering in the introduction of lighting and electrically-powered equipment in in farm homes and outbuildings.
Benoy, 88, talked about the photo during a phone interview Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
“I started looking up information on the Blair family tree (on her mother’s side of the family),” Benoy said. “One of the people in the photo sent it to me – and other pictures, too.”
Not only did she find herself in the image, but Benoy also saw her mother, an uncle, Earl Blair, and other people whom she recalled from nearly three quarters of a century ago.
“I am sitting in the front row,” she said. “I think I was 13 years old at the time. I had polio at age 10.”
Among the people in the photo whom Benoy was able to identify are (not in the order they are sitting or standing):
Linda Blair Gerner, daughter of Ira Gerner; Ethel Frisinger Davis; sisters Eleanor Zable Nitz and Meta Zable Millerman; Irene Blair Millermon, brothers Ira Blair and Earl Blair; Lloyd Blair, son of Earl Blair; Earl Blair’s wife, Axie; Ira Blair’s son, Jerry; and Harlond Millerman, Meta Zable Millerman’s husband.
Benoy thought that it would be interesting to News-Shield readers to see the image, particularly those related to and/or descended from the people in the photo.
“To me, it’s history,” she said.
Benoy is a longtime resident of St. Croix County. She said her husband, who passed away two years ago, was a skilled welder who owned and ran a shop in Roberts, Wis., for many years.
Editor’s note: According to the Wisconsin Generation Web Project, Maple Grove Center School was one of nearly 30 schools in the Barron area, which the project website defines as those schools located in the city of Barron and in communities located within the towns of Almena, Arland, Barron, Clinton, Dallas, and Cumberland.
The project said that its “list of schools is not all inclusive and may also include inaccuracies.”
For more, visit the following sites: http://www.wigenweb.org/ and http://wigenweb.org/barron/schools/schools.htm
