On April 6 residents of the Barron Area School District will have the opportunity to vote on two questions that will impact all schools and all students. Both questions address the needs throughout the District.
Question 1 asks voters for approval to borrow $24,500,000 to pay for safety and security upgrades, district-wide capital maintenance projects and additions and renovations to support educational programing. Question 2 asks voters for approval to borrow $1,900,000 to construct an addition at Woodland Elementary School for a community childcare center.
The District will be hosting Referendum Information Meetings on Thursday, March 18 and Monday, March 22.
To provide flexibility to all community members, the District is offering in-person and virtual options.
In-person meetings will start at 6 p.m. on the designated nights and be held in the High School Commons. Community members will have the opportunity to connect virtually at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s virtual Zoom link is Meeting ID: 81525780076, Passcode: 204525. Monday’s virtual Zoom meeting link is Meeting ID: 83951392521, Passcode: BSnG0b. Link information is also posted on the district website.
The goal of the meetings is to share detailed information about the referendum questions and proposed plans. It is a chance to hear from the District leaders, and the District’s design, construction and financing partners will be available to answer questions.
“We invite our community to learn more about the referendum questions so everyone can make an informed decision while casting their votes,” said Diane Tremblay, District Administrator. “We have spent over a year developing these referendum questions and are excited about providing our community the opportunity to invest in our facilities. The proposed plans will impact all students today and into the future.”
No RSVP is necessary but for additional information, please visit the District website (www.barron.k12.wi.us) or contact the District Office at 715-537-5612.
