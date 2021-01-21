Barron County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the driver involved in the pickup versus tree crash on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 20.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the driver was Lisa Olson, 38, of Chippewa Falls. Two other passengers in the vehicle were not named, but other sources said they were a female friend of Olson and Olson's daughter.
Fitzgerald said drugs are suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. at 2098 9-1/2 Avenue, at the corner of 21st Street and 9-1/2 Avenue. Olson was driving north on 21st Street and failed to turn at 9-1/2 Avenue, went into the ditch and hit a large pine tree.
All three occupants had serious but not life threatening injuries. Olson was transported by Chetek Ambulance and later airlifted by Mayo Helicopter to Regions Hospital in Minnesota. One of the passengers was also airlifted to Regions and the other passenger was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
Barron County sheriff's deputies, Chetek Ambulance Service, Chetek Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, Life Link III helicopter, North Memorial Air Care helicopter, Mayo Helicopter and Blackjack Towing responded to the scene.
The crash was being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.