A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a woman whose truck went into Upper Devil’s Lake early Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The unidentified woman called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday to report her truck was in the water and was sinking. A dispatcher told her to try to escape and keep her windows down. She said she was going to try and get out, and then the phone went dead.
But she called back to say she was out of the truck, holding onto the windshield wipers, and was able to stand in the water.
She also said she had managed to turn on her hazard lights.
A deputy arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and, within minutes, reported he had the woman out of the truck.
The truck was later towed out of the lake, and the woman was taken to Marshfield Medical Center at about 2:30 a.m.
About an hour later, the deputy reported that the unidentified woman would be charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
No formal charges had been reported as of press time Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 10
