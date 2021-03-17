Cases of COVID-19 dropped this past week in Barron County.
According to Barron County Public Health, 39 new cases were reported in the week ending Tuesday, March 16. That is down from 67 cases in the week prior.
Active cases stood at 77, down from 99 a week ago. The death toll stands at 76, with no deaths reported since Feb. 23.
Barron County Public Health is continuing to operate mobile vaccination clinics on select days.
Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can register for future vaccination clinics by going to www.barroncountywi.gov and completing the short survey. If you do not have internet access you may call 715-537-6123 to register. Vaccinations are also available through health care providers and pharmacies.
The list of those eligible for the vaccine gets longer every week.
“All three COVID-19 vaccines available are incredibly safe and effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death. These vaccines are saving lives. That is why we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to get protected against the virus,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week. Together with our vaccinator partners across the state, we are helping those at higher risk of exposure or more vulnerable to severe infection get a COVID-19 vaccine.”
This week the Wisconsin Department of Health approved vaccination for the following:
• Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
• Cancer
• Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Cystic fibrosis
• Down syndrome
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
• Hypertension or high blood pressure
• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
• Liver disease
• Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
• Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
• Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
• Pregnancy
• Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
• Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
• Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Of the first 13 million people who received either the Pfizer or Moderna shot in the U.S., the CDC received 6,994 reports of adverse reactions following vaccination; 91 percent were classified as nonserious and 9 percent as serious. The most commonly reported side effects were headaches (22 percent of those reporting symptoms), fatigue (17 percent), and dizziness (17 percent). Severe allergic reactions are rare — only 4.5 cases per million doses administered.
According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, 570 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines have been reported in Wisconsin, as of Tuesday, March 16. That is out of more than 2 million doses administered.
In Wisconsin 21.9 percent of people have received at least one dose. Barron County is slightly behind the state average, with 21.5 percent having one dose and 11 percent having completed the vaccination.
